ABUJA — Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, has said the upper chamber would next Wednesday screen the seven ministerial nominees forwarded to the chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation.



Lawan stated this in an announcement, moments before the Senate adjourned plenary, yesterday.



“The ministerial nominees will be screened on Wednesday, next week,” he said.

President Buhari, in a letter dated June 15, 2022, requested the Senate to confirm the nomination of seven ministerial nominees.



He said the confirmation request was made in accordance with Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.



The nominees for confirmation include: Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State; Umana Okon Umana, Akwa Ibom State; Ekumankama Joseph Nkama, Ebonyi State; and Goodluck Nanah Opiah, Imo State.



Others are Umar Ibrahim el-Yakub, Kano State; Ademola Adewole Adegoroye, Ondo State; and Odum Udi, Rivers State.