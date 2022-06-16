….Gives out 150 buses, 300 motorcycles, others

In the series of his empowerment programmes, the Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, a retired Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, last Saturday, at Ilase-Ijesa, dazzled his constituents with life-changing tools and opportunities, when he gave out 150 brand new commercial buses (Korope), 300 motorcycles, dozens and scores of sewing and welding machines to jubilant beneficiaries.

. The list also included wheel-barrows, hair dryers, clippers, agricultural inputs and more than 1,000 bags of fertilizer, farm implements like hand sprayers, cutlasses, safety aprons and boots, shovels and iron sponges.

The special guest of honour at the occasion, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, was joined by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the PDP, Mr. Soji Adagunodo, to grace the occasion.