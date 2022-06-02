Frontline Oyo State politician and top All Progressives Congress chieftain in the state, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi has called on all Oyo State delegates to vote enmass for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the forthcoming APC presidential primaries.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, is a major contender for the office of the President of Nigeria in the proposed 2023 INEC general election.

According to Senator Adesoji Akanbi who is also the Okanlomo of Ibadan Ibadanland pointed out that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has over the years been an outstanding benefactor for many politician and members of the APC in Oyo State.

“I am appealing to all the delegates that, this is the time for you to remember when you were thirsty, who gave you water; this is the time for you to remember when you were homeless who gave you shelter; this is the time to remember when you had no platform, the one who gave you a platform,” said Senator Akanbi.

He continued:

“This is payback time. This is the time to reciprocate all the goodness that you benefited from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is the time to vote for Asiwaju, because one good turn deserves another.”

Akanbi went on to enumerate some of ideals of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“He believes in the unity of Nigeria, which he considers sacrosanct. He believes in people. And he is the most qualified to get your votes. He believes in fairness and he is the ideal candidate,” Senator Adesoji Akanbi added.