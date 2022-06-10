By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Seme Command, said it impounded 10,865 jerry-cans of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, with a Duty Paid Value, DPV of N65.6 million from January 2022 to date.



Customs Area Controller, Seme Command, Comptroller Bello Jibo, gave the figures during a media briefing on the handing over of seized illicit drugs and suppression of smuggling activities on the petroleum product.



Jibo who handed over 100 cartons of gabadol/tramadol 120mg; 2.8kg and 306 parcels of cannabis sativa; 132 packets of tramadol capsules; 77 packets of tramadol; and several other illicit drugs to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC said it was in a quest to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerians, most especially the fight against drug trafficking.



He stated: “The continuous surveillance of the beaches and creeks by our men, has yet recorded another huge interception of 1,600 jerry cans of petroleum product 30 fitres each. The arrest was made at the late hours of Tuesday 7 June 2022 along Seme-Badagry waterways.