Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has said the directive by the Zamfara state government to the people of the state to get arms to defend themselves is an indication that Nigerian has no government anymore.

The National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu who made the assertion Monday in Makurdi said the directive was a precursor to what would happen in other parts of the country since Nigeria had fallen apart and the people were left with no other choice but to resort to self help.

He said: “The directive by the Zamfara state government that the people should get arms and defend themselves simply means that we have totally lost it. The country is on autopilot, we do not have a government anymore; because we have all reached the state of self help.

“Nobody depends on the security forces anymore to defend anybody. They know where the bandits, insurgents and terrorist are and they are not doing anything.

“Of course, what else can a leader say. Let’s not even call him Governor, he is a leader, and as a leader he has given up on governance. And the best thing is forget about the constitutional provisions for protection from government and let’s just defend ourselves.

“The country has fallen apart and it just indicates that we are on our own. So it has started in Zamfara, it means the same everywhere. The Zamfara situation is just a precursor to what is going to happen in the country, total anarchy, it’s unfortunate.”