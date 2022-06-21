.

By SOLA EBISENI

TRUTH be told, only incurable optimism buoyed by infantile naivety of the Nigerian political environment would have suggested a different result from the outcome of the Ekiti State gubernatorial election held last Saturday. Not unexpectedly, the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, was declared the winner of the election; the hero was Chief Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was the self-injured loser.

Admittedly, Ekiti people have proven over time to be no respecter of incumbency factor in their emerging political culture. Unfortunately, the APC had no opposition, in the real sense, in the just concluded election and the people were left aghast in re-enacting their prowess for independent political action.

Before Saturday, it was clear that only the love of the people for the personality of Segun Oni in a highly monetised political environment prompted them to offer some resistance to the power of the APC which climaxed with the euphoria of Asiwaju’s triumphant entry after the successful discharge of the Emi lo kan mantra. By the way, every political season offers its own distinctive historical package. The timing, location and courage of the delivery of the emilokan declaration not only confirmed Tinubu as a calculated political pugilist, it also made all the difference in the APC National Convention.

Call it whatever name, what matters is its outcome from the Machiavellian perspective. It is this realisation that power is the ultimate end that justifies the means that usually makes it expedient for the APC to mend fences and close ranks against its enemies.

On a flight from Abuja to Akure on Tuesday, June 13, still several days before the election on Saturday, the Akure Airport was so jam-packed that only Lagos and Abuja Airports could parade such number of aircraft conveying APC bigwigs across the South-West and other parts of Nigeria in solidarity with the state chapter.

They were there in their numbers and put behind them their differences. Even the ‘Eleyi Excellency’ took the swipe in his stride as fun from the godfather. Biodun Oyebanji had a full sense of brotherhood. In contrast, the PDP candidate was orphaned from birth. He was a victim of the mutually-destructive acrimony that has characterised its internal democracy.

The preponderance of opinion, both in Ekiti and other parts of the country, was that Segun Oni, a pioneer member of the party and Governor of the state between May 29, 2007 and October 14, 2010, was the best candidate for the party. He lost the ticket not because he was not loved but only to the control of the party structure in the state.

It all started with the struggle for the control of the South-West zonal structure of the party earlier. The party could not find peace. All that mattered was who owned the Ekiti structure not necessarily the ultimate and most important seat at the Government House. Examples in several of its states show that since it lost power in 2015, the capacity for internal cohesion mechanism of the PDP has waned considerably, almost irretrievably.

In its internal democratic endeavours, either for the election of party officials or the purpose of choosing candidates for elective offices at all levels, it is always a fratricidal war of do-or-die. Winners assume the status of potentates with a feeling of absolute powers over party structure, which they inexplicably count as ultimate achievement.

I had a first-hand experience after the last gubernatorial election in Ondo State. Whatever were the reasons, the national leadership appointed me Chairman of the Reconciliation and Mobilisation Committee, notwithstanding that I was an unsuccessful aspirant in the same primary election.

Eminent personalities from across the country were equally appointed on the same Committee. We identified the aggrieved personalities and groups, including certain parts of the state where we took our message of reconciliation to.

People were aggrieved for varied reasons and took concomitant but diverse steps to express their displeasures. There was massive defection to other parties by some, while several stayed within but failed to put in their best during the election. I wouldn’t say our efforts were entirely in futility but I am not sure even till today if people were placated.

The wrangling in the leadership and ranks of the PDP in Ekiti did not only prevent unity of purpose, it created communication gap which was duly exploited by opponents. Thus, when Segun Oni announced his exit from the party on January 26, it was as if the soul of the party went with him.

At the end of the election last Saturday, APC scored 187,057, SDP 82,211, PDP 67,457. Everything was done to frustrate Segun Oni and his SDP. Yet the outcome of the election showed clearly that if the PDP, with its established structure, had fielded Oni, the battle for the governorship seat would have been more realistic and feasible.

The satanic propaganda even in the morning of the election, that Oni had stepped down and directed his followers and admirers to vote for the candidate of the PDP would have affected his support base considerably.

On the sidelines, the performance of Segun Oni showed clearly that if the disparate third forces would climb down from their unrealistic horses, pull together and present a candidate loved by all, especially the youths, the 2023 Presidential election may not be a straight battle between the PDP and APC. Let those sleeping desist from slumbering. Nigeria! We hail thee.

Ebiseni is Secretary General, Afenifere.