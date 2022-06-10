Images from Indi-Genius podcast project’s launch.

Strong Enough Girls’ Empowerment Initiative (SEGEI), a women-led, youth-focused non-profit organization on Tuesday, June 7, launched the Indi-Genius podcast project, a bi-lingual (English and French) podcast series that will be implemented in Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Indi-Genius, according to SEGEI, would leverage creative oral storytelling to document and share real life experiences of grassroots Family Planning (FP) and Reproductive Health (RH) leaders, while facilitating knowledge exchange and highlighting what works and what doesn’t in reproductive health programming.

The launch event came shortly after the organization was announced as one of the five winners of the second season of the Pitch competition, a series of regional competitions implemented by Knowledge SUCCESS and co-funded by USAID and the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation.

The purpose of the competition is to fund knowledge management innovations for family planning and reproductive health programs in Africa and Asia.

The event featured representatives from The Youth Ambassadors Network of Niger Republic (RJA SR/PF), Federal Ministry of Education, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Society for Family Health (SFH), African Youth and Adolescents Network (AfriYAN), Stand With A Girl Initiative (SWAG), Natineee Empowerment for Sustainable Impact Initiative (NESII), Association of Positive Youth Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (APYIN), Wassa IDP Camp and many others.

Preceding the launch was the Indi-Genius podcast co-creation workshop which was held on May 20 with key stakeholders.

The workshop featured activities such as introduction of the Indi-Genius Podcast project and co-designing the project implementation through innovative brainstorming with youth partners.

At the project launch, the Executive Director of SEGEI, Onyinye Edeh, described the project as one that aims to advance intergenerational, cross-cultural and cross-regional learning that would bring about transformational family planning program outcomes.

She added that beyond the five months scheduled for the implementation of the podcast series, it is hoped that the project would receive the support of other donors for continued implementation, as it has the potential to be scaled-up and adapted in other countries and regions of the world.

Following Onyinye’s remarks, the President of the Youth Ambassadors Network of Niger (RJA SR/PF) – the partner organization on the project – Abdoul Fatah Mahamadou Hassane, also gave a remark.

He shared his excitement about the implementation of the podcast series in both countries as Nigeria and Niger Republic share similar socio-cultural family planning and reproductive health challenges. Afterwards, Anne Ballard Sara, the Senior Program Officer for Knowledge SUCCESS also addressed the participants and shared her excitement for the project and its relevance for advancing Family Planning and Reproductive Health.

Other stakeholders who were also present at the event pledged to support the implementation of the podcast project and use their resources to amplify the work whichever way they can.

The project which would be implemented over the next five months (May to September) will include activities such as advocacy visits to relevant stakeholders (private sector, government and communities), open call and selection of young indigenous FP/RH leaders to be featured in the podcast series, call for submission for podcast introductory music, development and streaming of approximately 20 podcast series, live conversations with featured local youth FP/RH leaders and global experts, and an end-of-project dissemination event.

The Indi-Genius podcast series will engage young family planning leaders in Nigeria and Niger as story-tellers while developing their skills in family planning/reproductive health knowledge sharing, how to work with key stakeholders, including government officials, and how to use social media effectively to advance family planning and reproductive health goals.

To learn more about the Indi-Genius Podcast, follow on Instagram (indi.genius_podcast) or contact SEGEI at 07016220170 or [email protected]