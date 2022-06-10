Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South Local Government Areas of the state, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, made available to newsmen in Enugu on Friday.

According to a statement, the curfew takes effect from Friday.

The statement disclosed that the curfew was “ In pursuant to Executive Order No. 3, 2022 and consequent upon security challenges in Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South Local Government Areas of Enugu State”.

It added that Gov. Ugwuanyi imposed the curfew in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 215 (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The statement further directed the Chairmen of Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South LGAs as well as Forest Guards and Neighbourhood Watch Officers o ensure strict compliance with the Executive Order.

It also directed the Enugu State Commissioner of Police to take all lawful measures to enforce the order, “including arrest and prosecution of defaulters”.

Recall that the leaders of the Tricycle and Motorcycle Riders Associations in the affected Council Areas, had on June 7, requested their members to desist from operating within the period.

They also directed all ‘Keke’ and ‘Okada’ operators to withdraw their services in Aguibeje and Iyionu communities in Igbo-Eze North LGA with effect from June 7, till further notice.

The leaders had also requested security agencies in the state to enforce their resolutions.