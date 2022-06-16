Participants at the Lagos Traffic Radio 10th anniversary and colloquium in Lagos on Thursday.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Minister of Works and Housing, Babajide Fashola, SAN, and experts in the transportation sector have stressed the need for integration of traffic education into school curriculum in Nigeria in order to change the narratives of traffic offences by nipping it in the bud

Fashola, a former Lagos State Governor, particularly, said the step has become essential in order to raise a generation of law abiding drivers, pedestrians and the general public at large.

The minister, and the experts made the remarks on Thursday, at the Colloquium to commemorate 10 years Anniversary of the Lagos Traffic Radio, LTR, themed: “Integrated Transport System As A Lifeline for Economic Growth,” held at Aromire, Ikeja, Lagos.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Commissoner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, Prof Bamidele Badejo, former Commissioner for Transportation on the state, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority, LAMATA, and General Manager, LTR, Tayo Akanle, among other dignatries attended the event.

Fashola, the lead speaker on the ocassion, who was represented by his

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Hakeem Bello, said such integration was important for traffic management, particularly in Lagos where the narratives of traffic congestion is a critical factor, given the state’s status as the economic hub of the country.

Fashola agreed that though infrastructure is important, stressed “yet we must improve on education.

“I recommend that the Government challenges the Ministry of Education (in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation) to introduce traffic education into the school curriculum, drawn from the Highway Code and the Traffic Law in primary, secondary and tertiary schools in order to raise knowledgeable drivers that will obey traffic laws.

“It is my believe that if this is properly implemented, Lagos State would have produced a new generation of motorists who are more educated and aware of their rights and duties on our motorways.”

Speaking on the theme of the colloquium, the minister mentioned that integrated transport system plays a central economic role “as a source of opportunities for investment, employment, businesses, and the value chain in the transport network.”

Fashola mentioned LTR has operated with deep impact for 10 years and was “still waxing strong” to fulfill the demands of improved transport experience in the State.

Sanwo-Olu,in his address delivered by Omotoso, described the creation of LTR as “a noble idea” which has proven it’s relevance in the past 10 years, stating that the station has maintained a noble status as a “leader in its area of competence.”

He said the theme of the colloquium was apt and speaks directly to the goal his administration has been working strategically to achieve under the Transportation Management pillar of the THEMES Agenda.

“Our objective under this pillar is to transform the transportation system through an intermodal system that is efficient, safe and comfortable and befitting of a mega city like Lagos,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, stressed that with the intermodal transportation system, the state has leveraged on the development of rail and water means of transportation and has continued to invest heavily in same.

He commended LTR for its commitment and initiatives, which according to him, “have brought new meaning to radio broadcast not only in Nigeria but in the African Continent.”

Omotoso, whose address was delivered by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of information and Strategy, Mr. Olusina Thorpe, said the theme”couldn’t have come at a better time, considering the humongous challenges confronting the transport sector of our dear country.”

“As we all know, transportation is the wheel of progress which drives other sectors of the economy to the point of destination. It is a sector that brightens our work when it is fully harnessed,” he said.

Oladeinde, said integration in Lagos was important, given the prevailing and projected population explosion in the State.

He mentioned the theme of the colloquium was apt, given the fact that since such explosion could not be stopped, integration was pertinent for a reliable system.

According to Oladeinde, among the parameters of integration, Information and Time-Table integration remain key, which he mentioned LTR has been living strategically to maintain.

One of the Panelists, Prof. Badejo, said integrating traffic education into school curriculum, as submitted by Fashola, could be driven by deployment of traffic stakeholders as teachers to get pupils enlightened on traffic education.

In her submissions, another panelist, Akinajo, said the subject of integration into the transport system was dear to Lagos, given the critical demand of mobility “in an effective and efficient way.”

She said it was important to have educated people who understand the ramifications and consequences of traffic offences for improved transport experience in the state.