Ex-IGP Solomon Arase last Tuesday hosted the maiden edition of the annual lecture series and scholarship ceremony of the Solomon Arase Foundation (SEAF) in Edo South Senatorial Constituency, Edo state.

The well attended event which coincided with Arase’s birthday had the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, representative of the Oba of Benin, the Police community as well as other dignitaries in attendance.



In his speech, the former IGP ceased the occasion to reiterate his stand on community policing, stressing that it remains the most strategic approach to effectively stamp our crimes in the country.

The items donated by the Foundation included a Sienna salon car, 500 motorcycles 1,400

customised T-shirts,1,400 customised fez caps, 1,400 whistles, Raincoats- and flash lights.

The Solomon Arase Foundation also awarded nine scholarships to University

undergraduates from Edo South.

Speaking at the event, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, thanked Arase for his

leadership and the support he has given him, noting that though he was not one of the wealthy retired officers, he is rich in spirit.

Ex-IGP Solomon Arase delivering his address.

A cross section of dignitaries at the event.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, the Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Mrs. Agharase Solomon Arase, (third right), Dr. Solomon Arase with other guests.

Dr. Solomon Arase welcomes the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to the venue.

Some beneficiaries of the scholarship for undergraduate students