Promises to work with stakeholders

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A non-profit making international organisation, Save the Children International, SCI, Nigeria’s new boss, Mr Famari Barro, Tuesday, vowed to protect children against all forms of violence.

Barrow who was appointed Country Director of SCI Nigeria taking effect from June 16,2022, also promised to join other stakeholders to ensure children in Nigeria are giving the desired space and development based on the law.

This was contained in a

statement signed by Director of Advocacy, Campaigns, Communication and Media, Save the Children International Nigeria, Amanuel Mamo.

Read Also:

‘Alleged army invasion of community hindering our children from participating in NECO’

The statement gave a background of the new Country Director, “Mr. Barro has over 30 years of experience managing, designing, leading development and humanitarian programs.



“Before his new appointment, Mr. Barro served in several countries in West and Central Africa as well as in the Caribbean and North America.

“He has worked with Plan International including as Deputy Regional Director for Operations in West & Central Africa.

“He has been Country Coordinator in Guinea Bissau, Country Director in Niger and Cameroon, Director of Support Services in Haiti, and Director of Operations in Burkina Faso, Ghana and Togo providing leadership and technical expertise to complex, multi-million-dollar, multi-donor funded programs focused on health, education, advocacy, child protection, nutrition, food security, water and sanitation.

“Mr. Barro first joined Save the Children in January 2016 as Country Director in Cote d’Ivoire and brought an extensive portfolio to the Country Office.

“In 2019 he joined Catholic Relief Service in Guinea Bissau to be a successful Chief of Party for a McGovern Dole Food for Education (FFE), USAID funded Project.

“The new Country Director will be leading in the transformation of Save the Children in Nigeria to a new operating model, whilst also delivering its 2022–2024 Country Strategy Plan through implementing quality programmes, including advocacy and campaigning for the rights of the most marginalized children, including girls and children with disabilities.”

Vanguard News Nigeria