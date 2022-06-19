By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Students from selected public and private secondary schools in Plateau State who engage in the Student Entrepreneurship Activity Hub, SEA-Hub have appealed to the government at all levels to pay attention to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs to provide employment and create wealth among citizens.

The young people who expressed worry over the prevalent cases of unemployment in the country also called on the governments to create an enabling environment to ensure small businesses thrive.

The students who exhibited their crafts and innovations at the 2022 SEA-Hub State competition tagged: “Harnessing youth innovation for a flourishing economy,” reiterated their commitments to practice their skills beyond secondary schools to enable them to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

It would be recalled that SEA-Hub is a co-curricular entrepreneurial club that aims at building and preparing young minds to practically understand the basics of running a successful business.

Its activities which are sponsored by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ-SEDIN programme, foster opportunity recognition, innovation, risk-taking, critical thinking, and in the long run, a secured economic future for young Nigerians through improved employment creation outcomes.

Speaking at the event held in Jos, Akinropo Omoware, Head of Policy Unit, GIZ-SEDIN programme, noted, “The recent data on unemployment shows very clearly that there is higher unemployment among those who have left tertiary institutions and there is a lower unemployment rate among those who have SSCE. What this means is that those with SSCE probably have something they are doing, they probably have hand work.

“Most countries of the world don’t focus on certificates or white-collar jobs but blue-collar jobs because these are very important. So, we try to get students who from the beginning would start being creative, using their hands and talents to create something so that as they progress in acquiring more certificates, they have other options because there are huge opportunities with the blue-collar jobs.

“As part of giving children a complete education not just focused on those who would look for jobs but those who would create jobs. We have seen how this programme is changing the mindset of kids, you can see what they are producing not so much from having money but with what they can find in their environment.

“That is the orientation we are giving them to think about creating wealth. While we encourage them to go to school, we also encourage them to do something with their hands.”

Also, Dogo Emmanuel the Chairman Business Development Committee Network, BDCN which gives mentorship to the SEA-Hub clubs in the State added, “The SEA-Hub project in Plateau State is a collaboration between GIZ and the BDCN, we provide mentorship and coaching for all the SEA-Hub clubs in the State. We ensure the clubs are functioning in the State. We visit these clubs monthly to ensure they are doing what is expected of them. In all of these, sustainability is key, that is why we are giving our best to ensure the future of these young ones is truly secured.”

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Secondary Education, Elizabeth Wapmuk through the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, John Istifanus stated, “Education is the key that brings about growth and development… catching them young at this level of education is the right thing to do.

“Nigeria is facing lots of challenges, the government alone cannot provide employment but human development and empowerment is a crucial factor that can bring about rapid growth… What drives the economy of great nations is entrepreneurship…”

However, the SEA-Hub club which runs in 84 schools in Plateau as well as other schools in five other States has empowered about 30,000 students, 60% of which are girls since its inception in 2016.