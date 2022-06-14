By Braeyi Ekiye

Ordinarily, Nigerians should not be talking about a Muslim/Muslim and a Christian/Christian ticket in the choice of presidential and vice presidential candidates across political parties in the race to the 2023 election. Unfortunately, we do this because of our deep-seated ethnic and religious polarity. This is the hard fact and we just have to contend with for now until we build the nation, Nigeria.

It is therefore, unimaginable that the idea should be muted let alone voiced loudly.

This is why the call by the All Progressives Congress(APC) Stakeholders from the North-East to cede the Presidential running mate slot, a Muslim to the geo-political zone to pair with another Muslim, the flagbearer of the party, in person of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, from the South-West is condemnable. The call, to say the least, is self-seeking and smacks of self

interest, viewed against the backdrop that their main reason is that of gannering “block votes” for the APC in the forthcoming presidential election. The call, in one breathe, seeks to jettison the federal character principle and therefore a negation of equal representation in elective and appointive political offices and allocation of jobs in the federal civil service.

Notwithstanding the precedent set by the 1993 Chief MKO Abiola/Babagana Kingibe muslim-muslim ticket, Nigeria is not ripe for such a catastrophic plunge in party politics that undermines her present ethnic and religious cleavages, a dry sour bone of contention in Nigeria’s march toward deepening our democratic experience.

This is why the All Progressives Congress(APC) National Stakeholders all-out condemnation of a Muslim/Muslim ticket should be commended.

In a communique read by Engr. Aliyu Audu at the end of its meeting, the Stakeholders had this to say:”While we are conscious of the fact that religion should not be a determining factor in our leadership selection process, the peculiar circumstance the nation finds herself calls for reflection in the decision we take, so long as they bother on our national lives.”.

The Stakeholders reminded the APC that Nigeria is currently deeply divided within what they described as: “Our fault lines of ethnicity and religion which cannot afford us to jettison these sensibilities in the selection of vice presidential candidate of the party”.

To do otherwise, the Stakeholders said; “would be to further fuel what divides us and give room for mischief makers to take advantage of our differences”.

Are we so forgetful that in the spirit of nationalism, justice and fairness, the northern APC governors rose like wounded lions to prevail on the APC as party and President Muhammadu Buhari to seamlessly produce a Southern Presidential candidate at their Party Convention in the person of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It doesn’t go down well therefore, for APC faithfuls and any northerner for that matter, to want to force a Muslim/Muslim presidency just as we should work against christian/christian presidency .

There is no doubt Nigeria is blessed with both Muslim and Christian egg heads with consummate abilities to make Nigeria a truly great nation, where her resources; human, mineral, natural and material would properly be administered for the good of all and not just for a few.

In the interest of equity and justice, and for the peace and security, unity and accelerated socio-economic and infrastructural transformation of the country, let all parties to the Nigeria project set equitable balance in the choice of Vice Presidential ticket for the upcoming 2023 election.

That, is the good and proper way to go.

**Braeyi Ekiye, Publisher of EnvironmentWatch writes from Yenagoa. Whatsaap: 09094774864