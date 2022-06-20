By Juliet Umeh

In an attempt to make business environment become friendlier, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and other regulatory bodies, including the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON, among others, will be discussing the role of regulators in the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The dialogue, which takes place on Wednesday, organised by the Advertisers Association of Nigeria, ADVAN, is with the theme: ‘The role of government regulations in the ease of doing business’.

The keynote paper will be delivered by the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

ADVAN President, Mr. Osamede Uwubanmwen, said the dialogue would be an avenue to bring together stakeholders to discuss the way forward on how to move the industry forward.

He said: “We are inviting several stakeholders including Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, LASAA; Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC; Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON; NAFDAF, APCON, Heads of Sectoral Groups, HASGs, among others, and the essence is on how government will continue to support businesses through regulations.

“When regulators comes up with policies, they need feedback on how regulations are affecting the industry, and we believe that’s what dialogue is all about, it’s something we have done over the years and the essence is to ensure we have sanity in where we do business.”

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of ADVAN, Mrs Ediri Ose-Ediale, said the dialogue sought to provide a meeting point for critical stakeholders in the marketing communications industry and the various regulatory institutions, to proffer global best practice solutions on effective regulations for economic growth and development.