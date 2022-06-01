By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced the setting up of 18 sub-committees to take charge of activities ahead of its presidential convention slated for June 6 to 8.

Spokesman of the party, Felix Morka, disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday night in Abuja.

While Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State and Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, chair the budget sub-committee, Finance and Logistics is by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Also, Accreditation and Decoration will be handled by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, while his counterpart in Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, takes charge of Security and Compliance.

He will be assisted by a former Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (retd).

Election Planning Subcommittee is jointly chaired by Governors Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, among others.

Vanguard News