Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

.As Gen hospital Agbowa receives quality care award

By OLasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has bagged the Health Tech Governor of the Year Award at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, 2022.

The award was in recognition of Lagos State Government’s outstanding application of technology to solve health problems and improve the quality of life of citizens.

Speaking after receiving the award, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos Island, at the weekend, Sanwo-Olu said his administration was poised to maximize the use of technology in driving an efficient healthcare delivery system that offers qualitative, affordable and accessible health service delivery to citizens.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, explained how the State Government leveraged technology in its COVID response noting that the importance of technology in health service delivery is immeasurable.

He explained that despite the plethora of challenges confronting the health sector, public and private sector providers and industry players still find innovative ways at every point in time to rise to the challenges and overcome public health shocks and crises that the country keeps facing.

According to him, “We do this for one reason, we do this because we’re Nigerians and we love Nigeria, and we do this because we are custodians of good health and well-being and it is our responsibility to keep our patients healthy and well.

“I think it’s important to recognize achievements in the health sector; and as one who is charged with the responsibility of charting the future of the healthcare space in Lagos State, I must say that I’m proud of the contributions and support provided to us by the private sector.

Earlier, the Chairman Advisory Board of NHEA Dr. Anthony Omolola stated that the special recognition award for the Health Tech Governor of the Year was an acknowledgement of unique way the state government under the administration of Sanwo-Olu has leveraged the use of technology to improve the delivery and increase access to quality, affordable and efficient health care services to the populace.

Meanwhile, the General Hospital Agbowa also received an award for the most active facility on the Safecare Quality Platform during the award ceremony.

The NHEA is an initiative of Global Health Project and Resources in Partnership with Anadach group.

In attendance at the event were; Representative of the Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Director General Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa; top government functionaries, Stakeholders in the Nigeria Health sector, and representatives of financial institutions and partner organizations.