By Gabriel Olawale

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, LASWARCO, Mrs. Funke Adepoju has called for more investment in sanitation, sewerage and clean water supply as the bedrock for sustainable growth.

Speaking during the 3rd edition of Lagos International Water Conference, Funke said that water plays into many of the other Sustainable Development Goals, “For instance, it is difficult to imagine achieving SDG II on Sustainable Cities and Communities without also implementing solutions for sustainable urban water management.

She hinted that, urban population growth increasingly putting pressure on urban water supply which means that wastewater treatment plants must treat an increasing volume of wastewater, Sewage collection and treatment systems in creating livable cities.

“Without proper sanitation, sewerage and clean water supply, there is no livable city. Placing water therefore at the core of the city’s urban planning and investments creates a strong foundation for sustainable growth, it increases chances of developing long-term solutions, which successfully integrates the role of water with the needs of both local citizens and nature.

“The developmental strides in ensuring improved water supply through rehabilitation and upgrade of existing major water works is also in the works.So also is the Adiyan 11 waterworks project which will on completion produce additional 70MGD.”

She appreciated Governor, BabajideSanwo-Olu for his commitment towards improved access to water and sanitation services hinged on the development Agenda of this administration through the T.H.E.M.E.S and specifically pillar H, Health and Environment.

Earlier, the Lagos State Commissioner, Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello said that the resolution of the multifarious challenges confronting the water and wastewater management sector in Lagos requires a dedicated and thoughtful approach in delivering the ideals of SDG-6 to the citizenry.

He said that unlocking investments and sustainable access to clean water and sanitation services remain critical to the expanding access to water and sanitation services, adding that the conference aimed to enrich conversations around strengthening regulatory oversight critical to attracting and safeguarding investments by protecting the interests of all players in the Water sector.

“This two-day conference provides the platform for vigorous engagement on issues around the water sector, critically assessing the gaps with respect to investments and water security for Lagosians.”

Keynote Speaker and Chairman, Global Water Leaders Group, MrChristoperGasson, said for Lagos to close the gap in the provision of water supply, there must be a concerted effort and effective policy in place to attract both local and foreign investment.

He said if Lagos could capture all the money currently spent on pure water sachets in the state, it would be the richest and best-performing government in terms of utility in Africa.