The attention of Our Company, Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria Limited (SHIN), has been brought to certain developments that imposters are impersonating themselves as our agents/consultants/advisors/representatives in projects in the oil & gas and maritime industries, claiming that they represent us and have our authority to engage, negotiate and discuss with clients on our behalf.

TAKE NOTICE that while we have bonafide advisers and partners, we have not engaged any person or entity to transact business with the Public or corporate organisations in respect to business opportunities in the Oil and gas, and maritime Industries in Nigeria. Any organisation or person who deals with these persons or entities does so at their own risk.

SHIN takes this opportunity to reiterate its commitment to the development of the Nigerian Economy and human capital resources of Nigeria and expresses its gratitude for the support from all stakeholders.

Thank You.

SIGNED

Management

Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria Limited