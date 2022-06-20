Managing Director of Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN) Limited, Mr. Jejin Jeon

By Ediri Ejoh

Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria Limited (SHIN) has raised the alarm, alerting the public that imposters are impersonating themselves as the company’s agents, consultants, advisors, and representatives in projects in the oil and gas, as well a maritime industries.

According to a statement issued by the management of SHIN, these impostors falsely claim that they represent the company and also have the company’s authority to engage, negotiate and discuss with clients on the company’s behalf.

SHIN charged the public to “take notice that while we have bonafide advisers and partners, we have not engaged any person or entity to transact business with the Public or corporate organisations in respect to business opportunities in the oil and gas, and maritime industries in Nigeria. Any organisation or person who deals with these persons or entities does so at their own risk,” the company warned.

SHIN also reiterated its commitment to the development of the Nigerian economy and human capital resources of Nigeria and expressed its gratitude for the support from all stakeholders.