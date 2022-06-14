By Fortune Eromosele

Hon. Sampson Uchenna Charles is being pressured by many political parties to come on-board and take over their flag for the presidential tickets even after submitting names of candidates to INEC aside the unbearable crowd of Nigerian youths both in diaspora.



Some of these parties are taken advantage of the clause in the INEC rules which give parties up to 90 days to substitute candidates before the election.

The central committee of the Sampson Uchenna Charles campaign organization and Foundation for a New Nigeria Movement has been meeting to strategize and assimilate all of these events.

The joint National Youths And Women organizations affiliated to SUC/ FANN are all waiting for the final decision of their National leader Hon Sampson Uchenna Charles who is currently strategizing on his next move.

Read Also:

I’ll not quit my quest to better Nigeria, says Samson Uchenna Charles

The amiable charismatic, popular youth president is weighing all options but most importantly poised at making his movements to become the most National Grassroots Popular Movement in the history of Nigeria.

He believe that the impact of his vision for the creation of a new Nigeria where the youths and vulnerable women are empowered as stakeholders, and where true equity, fairness and justice for all Nigerians remain the cardinal objective of his movement.

This dynamic leader believes that until the current political establishment is dismantled for an entirely new era, that Nigeria will continue to sink deeper into the ocean.

He says” Nigeria must hear me “ because our destiny and the future of our generation is endangered taking stock of APC And PDP primaries where the money spent to buy delegates is much more than the annual budget of many African Nations.

Vanguard News Nigeria