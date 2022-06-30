Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has reiterated its order banning sales of rams in none designated areas at the Federal Capital City FCC, saying violaters would be prosecuted and their animals confiscated.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Me Attah Ikharo restated the warning on Thursday in Abuja while inspecting designated sites for sale of rams.

According to him, the Administration will approach the court and pray it to grant a forfeiture order, after which the rams would be seized and distributed to orphanages, less privileged homes and custodial centers.

“The position of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has remained the same in the last three years and even tougher this year.

“The minister said there is nothing wrong in bringing rams for sales in Abuja during this global and widely recognized festivity. But what the minister found inappropriate is the selling of rams in none designated areas particularly in the city centre.

“Except at spots that are already earmarked for such purposes like the abattoirs, ram market at Dei-Dei, Kugbo ram market and some other few ram markets, anything outside the designated areas will not be allowed by the authorities,” he said.

He disclosed that the Abuja Environmental Protection Board AEPB headed by Mr Osi Braimah, had set up a committee which has already commenced operations.

He therefore advised ram sellers to contact the AEPB for proper guidance on how to go about selling the rams without violating the law.