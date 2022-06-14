we agree that our forefathers ate anything that came their way and they lived up to 150 years. But the dynamics are not the same anymore; things have changed.



The environment is not the same anymore, so is lifestyle and the things we are exposed to. Consciousness and awareness about what we eat is growing, and that is why

Nancy Umeh, a registered nurse, public health consultant and a professional chef, has been preaching mindful eating, which is maintaining an in-the-moment awareness of the food and drink we put in our body.



Nancy Umeh shares healthy family recipes on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Her videos have helped hundreds of families stay away from picky eating, prevent and cure avoidable illnesses by sharing tips on healthy and safe cooking.



Nancy Umeh, who is a decorated YouTuber graduated with a Masters of Science Degree in Public Health from the University Of Sunderland, United Kingdom in 2013.



Nancy Umeh was also awarded a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, first class honours from the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom a year before.



Nancy Umeh is an ardent preacher of eating right and advocate of abandoning unhealthy habits around food and eating.



In a recent video she uploaded to her Instagram handle, nancyumeh_ ,she stressed the need to balance the salt, fat, acid and sweetness in salad, especially the one served to children. Umeh also shared what should be a decent composition of the type of salad she serves to her children.



“I know… before you conclude that this is not for your children. I need you to steal my cheat code. Every salad are opened needs the perfect harmony between salt, acid, heat and sweetness for your children to enjoy them (yup this is my pro chef side talking to you). It’s time to level up to your salad game”, Nancy Umeh, a certified public health consultant wrote.



Sharing what she described as “cheat code”, in salad preparation, Nancy Umeh enumerated them to be:

“1-2 part protein (roasted =tastier)

“1-2 part grains/leģumes (roasted=tastier)

“1-2 parts tended grains (massaged well)

“2-3 parts fruit (sweet)

“Sweet creamy dressing (using one of the fruits).

“Season well (Salt/pepper/herbs/spices)

“Chop everything small (the smaller the better)

“Do not forget the crunch (toasted nuts/legumes)

“Easy on the acid and oils for the children.”



The University of Sunderland graduate has also been educating parents on why their children could be picky when it comes to food. She pointed out that parents must know their wards would refuse certain food from 18 months to five years. According to her, among other factors, could be as a result of genetics.

