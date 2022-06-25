Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group is providing sustainable platforms to serve as springboards for young students to excel in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

Sahara STEAMers, a “Catch Them Young and Curious” initiative is a Science Technology Engineering, Art and Maths educational program designed by Sahara Foundation in partnership with STEMCafe to create an opportunity for young people to access a deep dive learning experience, get immersed in a practical classroom and have access to world-class maker labs leading them on the journey to becoming technical problem solvers.

The programme is raising 150 student participants with creative confidence, a deep understanding of embedded systems, additive manufacturing, and practical experience in using human-centred design in creating sustainable solutions to business and social problems. This program is inspiring a young generation of African changemakers to tackle prevalent challenges within their communities by identifying novel approaches and developing innovative solutions to address local problems.

Sahara STEAMers is targeted at junior and senior secondary school students and is currently running with a One Hundred and Fifty (150) participating students in Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda. Each country has two (2) participating public schools, with each national school accounting for a total number of twenty-five (25) students.

The academic year long Sahara STEAMers program comprises off weekly multiple in-class sessions where students had the opportunity to engage with expert facilitators from STEMCafe and work with Sahara volunteers as they were introduced to concepts and systems that facilitated their basic understanding of physical computing with Arduino and additive manufacturing. Through practical hands-on learning experience, they learnt about the various circuit components (sensors, actuators, etc) and functions with simulations and hands-on interactions with concepts of circuitry and physical computing.

In addition to that the Additive Manufacturing, the programme took the fellows through different modules to explore Computer-Aided Design (CAD), 3D modelling, printing & lots more. After which, Participants advanced to the ideation and prototyping phase where they are grouped to present a project that solves a problem they have identified in their community. The students also engaged in vision boarding sessions where they learnt about the benefit of vision setting accompanied with goal setting and action steps to actualisation of their dreams.

This year’s program will end with national and regional Demonstration Day events. The national Demo Day event will take place at STEMCafe’s Makers Spaces in Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda. Each group will present their project ideas before a panel of judges and the winning groups from the three countries will go on to compete in a regional Demo Day Finale where an overall group will emerge as regional champion.

Sahara is committed to enabling growth for all. From identifying valuable partnerships that supports innovation across Africa to improving access to quality education as a viable means to achieving sustainable communities, Sahara Foundation is committed to accelerating sustainable development in Africa and beyond.