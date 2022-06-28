… Bolt launches dedicated website for safety

With an estimated population of 216 million, Nigerians constantly battle various mobility issues as they go about their day-to-day activities. Enter ride-hailing services which addressed crucial issues in the transportation ecosystem. As the industry expanded, attracting increased demand, there grew the need for remarkable service offerings. Through the years it has become clear that the most important service that can be offered is SAFETY.

For Bolt, the responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of riders and drivers remains top priority. The leading ride-hailing company has recently launched a dedicated website (safety.bolt.eu/ng) which underscores its dedication to safety on its platform.

The new page reiterates safety features that ensure that passengers and drivers feel as safe as possible when using Bolt services. When requesting a trip, it is safe to cross check the profile of the driver and the car details. It is also safe to cancel a ride that does not match the details on the platform.

Some of the features include:

The 24/7 support service available to all drivers and riders which assists with all comments, inquiries, feedback, and issues. Bolt’s customer support team is always online and available to respond to queries through either the Bolt app or by email ([email protected]).

In addition, all Bolt drivers are required to go through compulsory training and pass a thorough verification process powered by YouVerify. During this process, important information needed to guarantee drivers’ compliance with company policies and procedures are obtained.

During a trip, passengers can share ride details with family and friends who will be able to track the trip via live locations. Through the shareable link, riders can send the make, model, and registration numbers of their ride. All trips taken via the platform are also tracked and recorded. In case of an emergency, there is an available emergency assist icon that when activated will contact relevant helplines in your cities.

Bolt takes the safety of its customers’ personal data as seriously as it protects their safety. Bolt only requests and processes information needed to provide riders with the best service. It will never mishandle your personal information.

Every Bolt trip is covered with an insurance policy underwritten by AIICO Insurance, protecting both drivers and riders. Bolt Trip Protection covers up to NGN 3,150,000 for unexpected injuries, medical expenses, and hospital stays for both passengers and drivers.

Bolt’s safety features are consistently updated to ensure that all parties remain safe before, during, and after a trip. Visit safety.bolt.eu/ng to learn more about how to enjoy safer journeys in Nigeria.