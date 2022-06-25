.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq has called for the effective and proper monitoring of the components of the National Social Investment Programme, NSIP, at all levels in order to achieve set targets.

The Minister who made the call weekend during the onboarding and training for Stream 2 Independent Monitors of the NSIP and issuance of tablets and engagement letters to the Monitors in Makurdi noted the important roles Monitors play in ensuring the success of the programme in the country.

Represented by the Deputy Director Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry, Hajia Safiya Sani, the Minister pointed out that “the NSIP Independent Monitors are responsible for monitoring the Programme in their community, in schools, households, and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the Primary Objectives of the NSIPs are achieved.

“Monitors are one of the most important components of the NSIP and the Ministry lays special emphasis on ensuring its programmes are closely monitored. We have monitors in every Local Government where the NSIPs are being implemented.”

While cautioning the Monitors against intimidating beneficiaries of the programme in the course of their work, the Minister said “we are also working with Non-Governmental Organizations and Civil Society groups that will support you in your monitoring assignment.”

Earlier, the State Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme, Dr. Terris Damsa disclosed that the 30 Monitors would be placed on N30,000 monthly stipends.

Dr. Damsa explained that apart from onboarding or integrating the Monitors into the system they were to be trained and inculcated with the necessary skills and tools to help them discharge their duties effectively.

He said, “monitoring is a very strategic management tool. It helps in evaluating and tracking programme performance in order to deliver on its desired objectives.

“I urged you to take this assignment very seriously because down the road if you are not doing the work as you are supposed to, you can be removed from the programme because there would be no point paying you as a monitor when you are not doing the work.

“But if you do the work very well, who knows they might convert you to permanent staff. So do your work with diligence and commitment.”

In an overview of the responsibilities of the Monitors, Hajia Sani stated that the objective “is to ensure the effective monitoring of the NSIP; collect data for evidence based decision making; to determine areas of improvement in the NSIP and to document lessons learnt.”

The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of engagement letters and tablets to the Monitors.