By Adeola Badru

With the spate of defections rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC in Oyo State, the of chances of the party at general elections in 2023 may become bleak, as a stalwart of the party, Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen, has dumped the party for Accord Party over what he described as “undemocratic” principles of APC.

Nurudeen, a strong contender for Oyo Central Senatorial ticket on the platform of APC, in a statement made available to Sunday Vanguard, through his campaign organisation, said true representation must reflect real democracy.

The statement reads in part: “This is to inform all and sundry of my membership resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

“True representation must reflect real democracy. The past couple of weeks has been filled with decision-taking meetings, to abide by the principles of democracy and stand for what is right for the people and by the people.”

“When we started this journey, it was indeed to bring adequate representation to the good people of Oyo Central Senatorial District. This, we intended to achieve on the platform of APC.”

“During this sojourn, together, we made impact reaching out to our people in all 11 local Government Areas of Oyo Central. We enjoyed huge support, evident in the numbers that stood with us in solidarity in every local government we visited.”

“The reason was simple; they believed in the quality of the representation we’ll deliver.”

“However, the primaries of the All Progressives Congress was not truly representational of the choice of the people. This will not deter us, this will not stop us.”

“Our resolution is simple. We are driven by the quest to deliver good governance to the people regardless of the political party or platform and for this, we have now chosen the Accord Party to deliver this task.”

“We will continue to fight to bring the quality of governance you truly deserve, in healthcare, education, agricultural revolution, industrialisation, innovative and emerging technologies, job creation and security.”

“Again, we thank you all for your unflinching support and we encourage you to hold the faith, victory is assured,” the statement stated.