By Miftaudeen Raji

After sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, the health condition of American rapper, Tione Jayden Merritt, popular as Lil Tjay has left fans worried, particularly on social media.

There are also fears coming on the heels of widely spread speculation, claiming that Lil Tjay has been left brain dead and will remain paralyzed for the rest of his life after being shot seven times.

Lil Tjay, 21, was injured in Edgewater, New Jersey on June 22.

The rapper of New York was found with several gunshot wounds and sources told TMZ that he underwent emergency surgery.

While the extent of his injuries remained unknown, social media users speculated the music star was paralyzed.

A tweet from June 25 claimed that a so-called doctor said the star will be paralyzed for the rest of his life.

The unsubstantiated post said: “He is not able to move his upper body. He also has only a 15% chance to survive the attack. Pray for Lil Tjay.”

The post didn’t cite any sources and didn’t include a statement from Lil Tjay’s representative, a development that has fuelled panic among social media users online.

The rumors have been debunked as a source told TMZ that the rapper is “out of surgery” and “appears to be doing better”.

Meanwhile, fans have blasted those who shared the unsubstantiated rumors.

Here is some important information to know about Lil Tjay’s condition.

Reports that Lil Tjay is paralyzed, which have dominated the social media and the internet are unconfirmed.

The rapper, Sources told TMZ, was unconscious after surgery and a CT Scan had been scheduled to learn more about his condition.

It was also gathered that the rapper had shown some movements in his legs, but there were no other details revealed.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, in a tweet, said that the victim was “critical but stable.”

The tweet stated, “Update on #BCPONJ & @EdgewaterPolice inv. of 6/22 shooting: alleged shooter arrested & charged with attempted murder, armed robbery & weapons charges.

“2 others charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. 1 victim released from hospital; other in critical but stable condition.”

Social media users and fans of the songwriter have since been tweeting asking for further clarification but there has been no more news on Lil Tjay’s condition.

But, his family and friends have not commented on whether he is paralyzed.

Lil Tjay shooting

Lil Tjay was hospitalized and reportedly in stable condition after he was shot at a shopping center just after midnight on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Here is a timeline of the rapper incident:

Multiple shots were fired in the attack that took place just after midnight on June 22 near City Place Shopping Center in Edgewater, New Jersey.

Police were called to two locations — one at a Chipotle and one near an Exxon gas station nearby.

Tjay sustained “multiple gunshot wounds” according to cops

The rapper underwent emergency surgery after the attack, according to TMZ.

Mohamed Konate was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and weapons offenses in connection to the shooting.

Tjay’s friends Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd, were also arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

After being hospitalized, the rapper was reported to be in critical condition before being updated to stable.

The songwriter rose to prominence in 2018 with his song “Resume,” and signed to Columbia Records later that year. Lil TJay’s debut studio album, True 2 Myself, was released in 2019.