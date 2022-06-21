Ogah remains authentic guber candidate —Spokesman

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA—It is not yet uhuru for the main opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State as some of its stalwarts are kicking over the ‘ Ntalakwu Oboro declaration’, where the factions in the party declared an end to hostilities.

Immediate-past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah, has insisted that he remains the authentic governorship candidate of the party in 2023.

The former Minister who spoke through the Spokesman of his Campaign Organisation, Joshua Ogbonnaya, dismissed the purported reconciliation meeting of APC factions at Ikwuano over the weekend as a gathering of people without electoral values.

Former Chairman of the party, Donatus Nwankpa with some stalwarts in his camp; and the Ikechi Emenike-backed Dr Kingsley Ononogbu-led leadership of the party, had at the reconciliation meeting christined ‘Ntalakwu Oboro declaration’, agreed to collapse their structures and unite as one.

At the reconciliation meeting hosted by Emeka Atuma, the stakeholders and gladiators from both camps who have been in the trenches since 2019, declared Emenike as their leader and governorship candidate; and recognised Ononogbu as the authentic APC Chairman in the state.

They declared cease fire and urged all stakeholders and members of the party to sheathe their swords and forge a united front to ensure the victory of the party in 2023.

In a swift reaction, Ogah said that “the so-called meeting had no relevance and can change nothing”, dismissing the attendees as people without electoral values.

The 2019 APC governorship flag bearer said that he was unperturbed over the purported meeting, insisting that his emergence as the party’s governorship candidate was in line with the directive of the national leadership of APC.

He said he remained the popular choice of the masses who participated in the direct primaries that produced him.

“As far as I’m concerned, those people at the said meeting amounted to nothing because they are not the grass root. How many of them can win their polling units? Do they have electoral values?

“Ogah emerged from a transparent process and direct primaries as directed by our national leadership. They can’t gather and snatch the people’s mandate just like that.

“Ogah has the support of the grass root and the masses who want a change in Abia State. His major focus now is on how to win in 2023”.

Similarly, the Secretary, Goldie Nwagbara-led leadership of APC that produced Ogah, Perfect Okorie, has also dismissed the purported reconciliation as “a huge joke”.

He said that contrary to the claims by the participants at the meeting, the structure of the party had not collapsed but intact and firm behind their governorship candidate, Dr Ogah.

The Scribe said that statements credited to their former Chairman, Donatus Nwankpa at the meeting could not have been true.

“I know that Donatus Nwankpa who is our former chairman will not come out to make such comments.

“APC, Abia under the acting chairmanship of Goldie Nwagbara and myself as secretary is still intact, has not moved, cannot move; has not negotiated with anybody and is not willing to negotiate with anybody to the extent of saying that we are collapsing our structure.

“We know we are the true APC in the state irrespective of the antics that might be playing around. We are the authentic APC”.