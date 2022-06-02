.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The chairman of the Southern Governor’s Forum and the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has told the leadership of the All Progressive Congress, APC, to rotate power to the South so as to retain the presidency in 2023.

Akeredolu, in a short message via his personal Facebook page on Thursday, re-echoed the position of his colleagues in the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum that power should be rotated to the South.

This is coming as the party prepares for its special convention for Presidential Primary.

He charged the party leadership “to work hard to retain power by rotating the Presidency to the South.

Governor Akeredolu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, was on Wednesday evening announced as the Chairman of Security and Compliance for the party’s special convention.

He said that the APC must be ready to rotate power as to retain power, adding that to retain power, the party must rotate to the South.

“APC must work to retain power. We must rotate power to retain retain power !!! Rotate to the South. Shikena,” the message reads.

