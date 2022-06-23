By Our Reporter

Dare-devil armed robbers have in the last two weeks laid seige on residents of Amac Estate ACO and Sabo Lugbe Community along the Airport Road in Abuja robbing people of their properties, money and in some cases, vehicles.

These revelations came to the fore on Wednesday when fear stricken residents narrated the Monday evening attack by armed robbers who suddenly appeared at a eatery/drinks garden besides NUT hotel/guest house in ACO Estate, at about 7.40pm, shooting sporadically and robbing customers, patronizers of roasted fish, of cash, phones and other belongings.

A resident told Vanguard that the robbers started their operation from the eatery inside the hotel and collected all the cash sales of the woman operating the eatery before moving out to the sit out area. Several of the customers who were able to scamper for safety sustained various degrees of injuries.

Another resident disclosed that the robbers later moved on and attacked a POS operator, who was shot as she struggled to let go of her money, with her condition said to be critical.

Before the Tuesday attack, it was gathered that armed robbers had a few days earlier, also attacked another popular relaxation spot said to be called “Tobel Resort” along the same road with NUT in ACO Estate at about 7.30pm, robbed customers of cash, phones and personal effects at gun point

Furthermore, Vanguard gathered that about four days ago, armed robbers at about 7.30pm to 8pm attacked a Shopping Mall/Supermarket at ACO Junction, robbed Customers as well as the owners of the shopping mall of large amont of cash and other things.

They then went to a Chemist/Pharmacy opposite a daycare nursery school and robbed the owners as well as customers of all the cash sold and thaose with customers.

Another resident said that a week earlier, armed robbers attacked some residents in a building very close to Abedini Hotel also in Aco Estate for close to three hou s as they reportedly operated from around 12.10am to about 4am, moving from flat to flat.

Asked if no effort was made to reach the Police, one of the resident said distress calls were made but the Police will always reply that they have no means of coming to their rescue.

However, about One hour or more after the bobbers have perpetrated their criminility, the police will come around and be asking what happened just like they did after the NUT garden attack

As at the time of filing this report, officials of the FCT Police Command, when contacted pleaded for time to get details of the robbery incidents and revert later.