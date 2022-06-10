By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

The Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria, ATCN, has opted to train 500 students and 100 drivers on road safety in Abuja.

ATCN is the sole representative of Federation International de l’Automobile (FIA) in Nigeria for all its operations in accordance with Articles 3.1 of the FIA Statutes and the International Sport Code.

These operations include Mobility and Motorsport matters.

The ATCN was registered in June, 2009, with the Aims and Objectives of Campaigning for road safety, creating awareness on environmental matters and health services.

This program is part of the application under the FIA Action for Road Safety program which is also part of the FIA Road Safety Grant program: Transformation 2021.

All Mobility Clubs affiliated to the FIA implement these campaigns every year.

It is statically proven, that about nine fatal crashes from the month of January up until March, witnessed the deaths of students who make use of the highways in the Federal Capital Territory.

Owing to these facts and many others, the ATCN has taken upon itself to train and equip 500 students and 100 drivers on road safety.

In his remarks, President of the Automobile Touring Club of Nigeria, Ishaku Bamaiyi, said the training of 500 pupils on road safety would help reduce deaths on the highways.

“It will interest you to know that about five hundred pupils will be trained on road safety topics by FRSC.

Application of First Aid by Red Cross, among other topics.

“In furtherance to this campaign, on 4th June, 2022, one hundred drivers will be trained on school zones, to promote awareness on road signs: especially the Zebra Crossing in front of schools and other locations,” he noted.

He stated this at the training of five hundred (500) students from eleven (11) schools in the FCT, on the 25th – 26th May, 2022, held at the Baze University, Abuja.

Speaking on how effectively the training would impact drivers, at the Cultural Centre, Abuja, on the 4th of June, 2022, Esther Chukwuma, Club Coordinator All Road Safety Campaign, ATCN, said, “Today, since we recognized the fact that it is not just children that use the road, we have other road users, most especially the drivers.

And so we had to invite the drivers as well for a one day intensive training.

“The whole topic we treated for the children section is the same topic but we are treating it on an adult level, how to apply first aid, how they can take precautions when they are driving around school zones and consider children who are crossing, observe road signs that promote safe crossing for children.

“We believe this will have much impact because the Union for drivers are here, government organisations sending their drivers here, private school drivers are here and commercial drivers, so definitely it will make a lot of impact on why they use the road.”

Meanwhile at the end of the training, a street campaign was carried out , with men and women bearing banners tad with inscriptions: “FIA/Road Saftey Grant Programme.”

The campaigners moved from the Cultural Centre Area 10 Abuja, down to Area 1, for awareness and sensitization purposes.

FCT Transport Secretariat granted approval to ATCN to implement safety improvement around 5 school zones in Lifecamp and Bwari Area Council.