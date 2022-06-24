By Fortune Eromosele

Ahead of the 2023 Rivers State gubernatorial elections, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed her reasons for vying for Deputy Governor, saying that it was the right thing to do.

Meanwhile, the Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Rivers State, Mr. Tonte Ibraye, had on Friday, disclosed Tonto Dikeh as his running mate for the 2023 governorship elections in the state.

At a press conference in Abuja, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh told newsmen that governance and the democratic system of Nigeria was yet to meet international standards, explaining further that she would work out ‘modalities’ with Mr. Tonte Ibraye to move the state forward.

She said, “We shall work out modalities for job creation for massive employment, inclusion of more youth and women in governance and play vital roles in the development of Rivers State where their ideas and strength can be properly utilized.

“As a patriotic Nigerian, an advocate of good governance and a humanitarian who have positively touched the lives of millions of less privileged through my foundation, The Tonto Dikeh Foundation, and my experience on governance, leadership, and administration from Committee of Youth on Mobilization Sensitisation (CYMS), I will play a crucial role in moving our dear state forward.

“Having interacted constantly with Mr. Tonte Ibraye, whom i have adjudged as a grounded person in international development ventures, a gentleman with an enduring passion in redefining our collective future in Rivers State, where there will be mutual ethnic respect and collective development in all sectors of our economy, I make bold to say that accepting this nomination is not only a good idea but, the right thing to do.”

We are coming on a rescue mission — Tonte Ibraye

On his part, Governorship candidate on the platform of ADC, Tonte Ibraye, said he did not make a mistake when he decided to choose Tonto Dikeh as his running mate, stressing that they are coming on a rescue mission for Rivers State.

His words, “I have worked closely with Tonto Dikeh for more than a year now and she has been part of the party for a very long time. She has been following up with the primary process, she’s an advocate of transparency and I believe I did not make any mistake as choosing her as my running mate.

“She has so many things in her, such as creating employment opportunities. She has a farm here in Abuja and Rivers State, not just that she has supported a lot of young people in growing businesses.

“Yearly, she sends about 3,500 young people back to school. When it comes to choosing a running mate, many people look at a lot of indicators, but for me there are certain indicators I look at, are you able to employ young people and create employment for the people of Rivers and Nigerians, what is your disposition towards women and youth inclusion, believe me, Tonto Dikeh has all of that qualification. Any day, any time, I am more than proud to work with her as my running mate.

“I and Tonto are coming on a rescue mission, we want to rescue the people of Rivers State. We would work with data, we would invest massively in social protection, we are going to ensure that we strengthen our traditional institutions to be part of the governance system to transform the people of Rivers State.”

In his remarks, Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, said the ADC is here to ensure democracy is practised the right way.