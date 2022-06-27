Movement for Good Governance in Nigeria, MGGN, a nonpartisan organization, has endorsed the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Rivers State, Prince Ugo Beke, describing him as a determined personality with comparative knowledge of contemporary development.

The group in a statement signed by its Convener Mr. Nwaonyeche ThankGod said following a close assessment of the governorship candidates in Rivers it adopted Beke given his versatility.

The statement said: “Beke is needed in Rivers because of his financial and managerial evidential qualities. Beke is currently on the board of Abuja Investment and Infrastructural Agency, consults, and works for African Union, AU.

“Academically, Ugo Beke had his primary education at Saint Andrew’s Primary School, Port Harcourt; secondary school at County Grammar School, Ikwerre/Etche and proceeded to University of Buckingham, England, United Kingdom where he acquired A’ Level Certificate and University Degree on Economics and Politics respectively.

“Beke represented the entire Southern Nigeria in the preparation of Nigeria’s 2nd Peer Review Mechanism Report, 2022 already submitted to African Union, United Nations, World Bank, and other world international bodies by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammad Buhari.

“We believe that with Prince Ugo as a self-established, intelligent and vibrant economic and political personality when elected, Rivers State will be equated with some cities in the United States.

“ We have directed our members across the twenty three local government areas, wards, and units of the state to support this great leader who has made himself available to serve the people with the aim and objective of quality leadership through Good Governance beyond the shore of APC and PDP.”