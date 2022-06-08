By Egufe Yafugborhi

TEKENA Iyagba, the aspirant who withdrew from recent All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Rivers state for perceived lack of fairness has secured the ticket of the African Action Congress (AAC) to contest the 2023 governorship in the state.

Iyagba emerged the AAC candidate through affirmative action by party delegates on Wednesday in the primarie held in Port Harcourt where Dimkpa Kpomeyie and Giadom Tonubari also secured tickets to respectively vie for Tai and Gokana Constituencies seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The youthful governorship candidate, following the victory told Vanguard, “I changed my mind with APC when concensus matter came. I waited to observe if we will probably have a free and fair election. From everything that was going on, it didn’t seem it was going to be free and fair.

“I decided to go somewhere else I will have free and fair primary and be able to be at the ballots for Rivers people to decide. One thing I say is that one person can control the PDP, one person can control the APC, but one person cannot control the entire Rivers votes.

“Big party or no big party, it is the people that create it. Same people who made APC big, same people who made PDP big are the same people that will make AAC big. Those same people who are tired of everything happening in Rivers are tired of APC, tired of PDP.

“Rivers people want someone different, they want a fresh face and I believe by the grace of God I am that fresh face, the transformer they need.”

One his blueprint to transform Rivers, the AAC candidate said, “Everyone is running from Rivers, businesses closing because of insecurity. My first target is security, with community policing, training and equipment. I have a lot to offer on improving insecurity in Rivers.

“My administration will first secure the state, then we begin to talk industrialisation, creating jobs, empowerment. We are in a state where things are hard for everyone because people are completely dependent on contracts and government with limited opportunities.

“People don’t have money to start businesses even with lovely ideas. I am more of an empowerment person. Empower Nigerians and help them stand on their feet, and you are able to reduce crimes. Industrialisation will reduce crimes. So I intend to touch every aspect of governance.”