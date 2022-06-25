Rita Ofili (C) flanked left by the Executive Chairman, Great Dynamics Talents Management, Rev. Amb. Samuel Ikpea and other executives at the press briefing of Rita Ofili’s Campaign for Miss Wheelchair World Mexico 2022 recently in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

Gone are the days when Nigerians living with disability were not given opportunities to execute their God-given potentials. Nigeria is beginning to realise that there is ability in disability with the likes of Rita Ofili who is ready to represent Nigeria in Miss Wheelchair World Mexico 2022.

In a media chart with journalists in Lagos, Ofili said that she is out to change the mind-set of Nigerians towards persons living with disabilities and those on wheelchairs in particular as many of them are professionals in their various fields who have contributed immensely in nation-building.

Speaking on the forth coming Miss WheelChair World Mexico 2022 Ofili said,

“Yes, Miss WheelChair World is an International initiative that has embrace an inclusive beauty contest of women on the WheelChair from different countries of the world. It is a platform to change the image and attitude that a person with disability cannot contest in a beauty Pageant.

According to her, Miss wheelchair world international has evolved changing the narrative of WheelChair users by encouraging them to speak out in one voice that women on wheelchair exist and there is no limit. To speak out and request for their Equality, Accessibility and Inclusion right.

She said further that it is also worthy to mention that the concept of Miss WheelChair World Mexico 2022 which is an integration of communities WheelChair users who possess abilities and competence has encouraged many WheelChair users to be believe in themselves, respected and accepted in their respective communities.

“Believe in us and we would believe in ourselves. We are in our own beautiful world, thus we want the world to encourage our abilities.

“I am humbly using this medium to plead to our government, corporate organisations, individuals within Nigeria and other countries to help me to compete in Miss wheelchair world 2022.” She said.

Rita Ofili is a graduate from University of Lagos, the First Miss Nigeria WheelChair, and presently Nigeria representative for Miss WheelChair World Mexico 2022.

She appreciated Great Dynamics Talents management, particularly her sponsor Rev. Amb. Samuel Ikpea, the Executive Chairman and his team who believed in her, and making all efforts to ensure that her dreams come to reality.

In the same vein, Ikpea told journalists that so many people have misrepresented the interest of persons with disabilities, a lot of them have been marginalised.

He said, “If many of them had been given the same opportunities that the able bodied counterparts have they would have become achievers, functional, productive and providers rather than beggars or dependents.We solicit that government and private organisations to support persons with disabilities.