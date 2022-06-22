Risky politics of ‘placeholders'

A NEW word has crept into our political lexicon. Before, it was known as “proxy”. Now it has a more glamorous moniker: “placeholder”: the act of sending a dummy to stand in for a candidate for a certain political office pending the completion of other “underground spiritual games” as Fela would say. Then, the real owner of the position will emerge, and the placeholder will be withdrawn.

We have seen the placeholder card played on different fronts in the unfolding political drama towards 2023. Some ended in sadness, some in joy. Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, propped up the Secretary to the State Government under him, Ibrahim Kashim Mohammed, as his placeholder while he pursued his presidential ambition. When he failed, he reclaimed his governorship ticket without breaking sweat.

The outgoing Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, was not so lucky. After losing his presidential bid, his supposed placeholder, Bashir Machina, went rogue. He refused to hand back the All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial ticket for Yobe North to Lawan. Lawan was forced to announce decamping to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to battle Machina. But reports say that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, whose Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, is speculated to be a close friend of Lawan, has recognised the senator as the APC candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial district. Machina has threatened court action to recover his ticket.

The more topical issues surrounding the placeholder fad are at the national level of politicking towards 2023. The PDP has shown it is now a well-oiled machine through the seamless manner in which its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, emerged as its candidate. It also showed in the clean process of Atiku picking Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as his running mate. No placeholder nonsense here.

The APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, forwarded the name of Kabir Masari as his running mate. Initially, Masari was speculated to be a placeholder, but that has since been debunked. By picking Masari as his running mate, Tinubu has made good his intention of running on a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

Tinubu’s ticket appears rather vulnerable, given that Masari is a dark horse with no previous record of electoral value. This is unlike the Moshood Abiola/Babagana Kingibe Muslim/Muslim ticket which won the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election. Tinubu has forever envied this feat and believes he can shake off the widespread outrage from the Christian community and re-enact Abiola’s achievement, what with his apparently limitless financial war chest. It is left to be seen what a dark horse can do for a Tinubu-led Muslim/Muslim ticket in today’s Buharised Nigeria.

Two controversial placeholder gambits remain in play. The race to 2023 has produced two hotshot, emergent political leaders. These are Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP. Kwankwaso left the PDP and joined the NNPP on March 29, 2022. Barely a month later, Obi left the PDP on April 24, 2022 and joined the Labour Party on April 27.

Obi is less than two months old as a member, leader and presidential candidate of the LP. Kwankwaso is just about three months old as the leader and flagbearer of the NNPP. The two in the presidential race have excited the erstwhile dormant youth to rise and become part of the race to 2023. Obi has a powerful, rapidly-growing base leveraging on the social media and community activism to define a new direction for Nigerian politics and eventually, governance.

Obi is inspiring a nationwide surge for new PVC registrations by intending voters and new political actors who are willing to sacrifice their resources and sweat for a brighter future. They are a clean departure from youths who collect pittances and work for the same corrupt and incompetent politicians who brought this country to its knees. Kwankwaso is also a rapidly growing phenomenon in the Muslim North which has a track record of huge electoral capital.

Initially, a romantic permutation had it that an Obi/Kwankwaso ticket under an LP/NNPP collaboration could blow the failed PDP and APC dominance of our polity to smithereens. Both camps went into talks for a possible collaboration. Obi’s supporters strongly held that though both are eminently qualified, Obi should be the presidential candidate while Kwankwaso would be his running mate.

It is still the turn of the South-East to produce the next president. Besides, Obi’s mindset and personal lifestyle are capable of resetting and rapidly turning Nigeria around. Apart from his populist programmes, Kwankwaso has not disclosed how he would rejig the post-Buhari era to achieve them.

Oversized egos on both sides have ruined a possible game changer. While the talks were on, Obi had forwarded the name of the Director General of his campaign organisation, Doyin Okupe, to the INEC as his placeholder. Kwankwaso, forwarded Ladipo Johnson. With the collapse of the talks, Kwankwaso can easily go with Johnson as his running mate because it is a balanced North/South, Muslim/Christian ticket, though Johnson is a dark horse.

Obi’s case could be more problematic. If the unforeseen happens (as in the Lawan/Machina case), Obi would be left with the liability morass of a Christian/Christian, Southern/Southern ticket! Okupe can easily be approached in the night by Obi’s opponents with offers he cannot refuse and asked to insist on remaining as Obi’s running mate. If that happens, Obi’s presidential ambition would be doomed. He would be blamed for his naivete in this scorpion basket of a political environment. How long have Obi and Okupe been close for Obi to hang all his political ambition on him?

If Okupe overcomes temptations and graciously writes the INEC asking to withdraw as Obi’s running mate to enable the candidate to properly balance the ticket, Okupe must be seen for what he is: a man of uncommon honour. We learn every day.

Vanguard News