By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A human rights group, COMPPART Foundation for Justice and Peacebuilding has

congratulated Akwa Ibom State government for public presentation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ACJL, and requested for the establishment of a monitoring committee to ensure effective implementation of the Law.

The group made the request in a letter of appreciation and congratulation addressed to the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, signed by its Executive Director, Mr. Saviour Akpan.

In the letter made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the group specially commended governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration for adopting among states that have adopted the ACJ Law.

It stressed that the Law when fully implemented would strengthen public confidence in the justice system and security institutions, reduce or eradicate practices of jungle justice as a result of lack of public confidence in the justice system.

The letter reads in part: “We are writing most respectfully to record our appreciation and to congratulate you, the Executive Governor, and the Speaker of Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly over the final Gazetted copy and public presentation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ACJL-2022 of the State.

“We are happy that Akwa Ibom State today under your able leadership as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice is counted among states that have in place an Administration of Criminal Justice Law and extension to other related matters in the courts of the state. We say a big thanks and Congratulations.

“With the lofty purpose of the law, we urge most respectfully not to wait for “local circumstances” permission before hitting the ground running towards a sincere and non-discriminatory implementation of this law in the state.

“We sincerely request as a first step, for the establishment of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee in accordance with the provision of sections 467 – 474 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Akwa Ibom State 2022.

“That, we believe will spur institutional respect and adherence to the provision of the law towards effective implementation and also, guide the Judiciary under the headship of the Chief Judge of the State to issue a Practice Direction on the ACJL in the State taking a cue from our close door neighbour, Rivers State.

“It will also help to make the Courts, Law Enforcement Agencies and other authorities involved in criminal justice administration to comply with the provisions of the law for the realization of its purposes as contained in section 1 (2) of the Akwa Ibom State ACJL, 2022”

The group assured of its contribution towards the lofty provisions and purpose of the Law known through intensified sensitization of the citizens and residents through the media including weekly Live Radio Programme on Passion 94.5 FM Uyo.

“We look forward to a sustainable working relationship with the different Ministries Department and Agencies involved in the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedom in the state and beyond especially the Police”, the letter added.