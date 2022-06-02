L-R: Head of Marketing, RIF Trust and Latitude Group, Brandon Ing, Managing Partner, Emotions by RIF Trust, Jorge Fernandez, Country Manager, RIF Trust (Nigeria), Zuberu Kadiri, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner, RIF Trust and Latitude Group, David Regueiro, CEO of RIF Trust, Vice Chairman of Latitude Group, Mimoun Assraoui, B2B Regional Director and Managing Director (Nigeria), Ranny Muasher, B2B Director of RIF Trust, Mohammad Motavasel, and Senior Client Advisor (UK), Latitude Group, Dom Barnes.

Leading international Citizenship and Residency by Investment advisory firm, RIF Trust, hosted its first anniversary in Nigeria.

The event which took place at its new office in Nigeria, Wings Complex, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos saw a host of prominent and high profile individuals, in attendance.

The firm’s top management officials at the event include Mr Lorne Theophilus, Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Board of Saint Lucia, Mimoun Assraoui, CEO of RIF Trust, Vice Chairman of Latitude Group, David Regueiro, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner, RIF Trust and Latitude Group, Ranny Muasher, B2B Regional Director and Managing Partner of RIF Trust Nigeria, Mohammed Motavasel, Regional Director of RIF Trust, Teka Jibril, Regional Director Africa, and Zuberu Kadiri, Country Manager of RIF Trust Nigeria.

Speaking on the first anniversary of RIF Trust in Nigeria, the B2B Regional Director and Managing Director RIF Trust Nigeria, Ranny Muasher expressed his delight,

“We are very excited to have been present in this region for a year now. The RIF Trust brand is all about delivering S.M.I.L.E. i.e. Safety, Mobility, Investment Opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment, and Education across the world and we pride ourselves on being one of the leading firms delivering such services through our Citizenship and Residency by Investment programme options. You will be without a doubt, saying “Hello To Freedom with RIF Trust.”

Nigerian celebrities at the event include Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known professionally as D’banj, Tania Omotayo, Reality TV Star – Tobi Bakre, Arese Ugwu, Idia Aisien, Anna Banner, and Osas Ighodaro amongst others. Guests were treated to a night of luxury and glamour with focus on why dual citizenship guarantees global access.

Over the years, RIF Trust has set itself apart from competitors by prioritizing social impact.

As a socially responsible organisation, RIF Trust decided to sponsor the education of ten (10) children from The Special Foundation with one million, five hundred thousand Naira (N1,500,000.00). It recognised Madam Aisha Babangida for The Better Life Program’s outstanding social impact in Nigeria, as well as RIF Trust’s Board members who are all outstanding members of the community.

In recognition of the laudable contributions and impact to Saint Lucia through its Citizenship and Residency by Investment.

programme, Chairman, Citizenship by Investment Board Saint Lucia, Lorne Theophilus, on behalf of His Excellency, Dr Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia and Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information presented an Award of Excellence to RIF Trust, which was received by CEO of RIF Trust, Vice Chairman of Latitude Group, Mimoun Assraoui.

In delivering top-notch services around the world, RIF Trust’s government advisory team works closely with governments to create or develop a wide range of investment migration programmes for clients. A leading Residency and Citizenship by Investment firm in the Middle East and Africa, the firm is part of the Latitude Group with a global reach of over 22 offices worldwide.