By Obas Esiedesa & Ezra Ukanwa

AS the Federal Government continues the struggle to boost its revenue profile, the National Assembly has blamed the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation for creating loopholes exploited by agencies and government owned companies to avoid full revenue remittance to the government.



Speaking during a development dialogue under the auspices of Growth Initiatives for Fiscal Transparency, GIFT, Nigeria Project and implemented by OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative and its cluster partners, in Abuja, the Chairman House Committee Public Accounts Committee in NASS, Rep Oluwale Oke, said the OAGF has been negligent and incompetent in handling the issue of timely reporting of revenue figures.

Oke explained that bad leadership and lack of discipline from public corporations were damaging the economy of the country.

According to him, the Auditor General of the Federation has been battling with timely rendition of accounts for years.

“We are in 2022, but we do not have 2020 reports. In 2023, a serious nation does not have a 2020 report and in the last report laid by the Auditor General of the Federation in 2019, his concern is that the Office of the AGF, has a problem. They find it very difficult to render accounts as at when due, they are negligent and incompetent”.

He bemoaned the attitude of some agencies, especially those in the oil and gas industry, towards subjecting themselves to scrutiny by the relevant public sector accounting authorities.

He said: “Many countries with similar endowments have been able to utilize these resources for the benefit of their citizens and in improving the quality of life and per capita income. Many have also been able to build a huge chest of funds for future generations through their Sovereign Wealth Funds.

“As of today, Saudi-Aramco is the largest company on the planet in terms of revenue with about 2.332 trillion USD, ahead of Apple, Tesla, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon. The technology companies have dominated this space for a long while and we have not seen any oil and gas company making the list of top 10.

“Nigeria as a country has similar potential as Saudi Arabia however, as at 2022, GDP Per Capita for Nigeria is 5,000 USD, while that of Saudi Arabia is 24, 224 USD. The media has been reporting since the first quarter of 2022 that NNPC was failing in its ability to make remittance to the Federation Account, despite the current rise in price of crude oil”.

On his part, the Executive Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, FRC, Victor Muruako, appealed to the NASS to conclude the amendment process of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, FRA, 2007.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji expressed the hope that “between now and the time we commence and publish our 2021 reports that all the companies that are owing governments should please comply to the relevant government agencies to pay and to enable the government have the kind of resources, not some of it, that could be channelled to address a lot of very challenging national priorities”.

In his address, the Executive Director, OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative, OAI, Oke Epia, while calling for amendment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, expressed over the huge amount of resources that is going into debt servicing.