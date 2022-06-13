A RETIRED Assistant Headmaster of United Primary School, Oke-Mobi, Iwara, Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun, Mr Aniobi John, has lauded the state government for the prompt payment of his N8.3 million gratuity.

Recall that Governor Gboyega Oyetola has recently released N1.1 billion for the payment of pensions of retired civil servants in the state. Announcing the release in a statement in Osogbo, the Head of Service, Dr Festus Olowogboyega, said that N600 million of the money would be for the payment of retired primary school teachers and local government workers.

Olowogboyega said that the remaining N500 million was ap[1]proved for the payment of civil servants under the contributory pension. The selected retirees got their bonds on June 2, 2022. Olowogboyega also said the list of beneficiaries had been pasted on the notice board of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, the State’s Pension Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service.

He added that Governor Oyetola was committed to the welfare of both the retired and active civil servants in the state and would continue to make their welfare his priority. Meanwhile, the visually impaired John who spoke in Ile-Ife, said Governor Gboyega Oyetola had put smiles on his face with payment of his entitlement.

“It was like a dream to me because this is a lost hope that has just been rekindled after waiting hopelessly for several years,” he said. The retiree said that he received a bond certificate of N8.3 million from the state government on June 2, 2022 for the payment of his entitlement.

John, who retired in 2016, expressed the hope that he would get the physical cash soon in accordance with the promise of the state government. He said that he had been apprehensive about the payment since he received the bond, adding that receiving the cash would mark the beginning of a new life for him and his family.

John said that as soon as he received the payment, he would use it to take care of his sight that has being a challenge for him since 2013. He said he was also looking forward to relocating to his home town in Nkerefi, Nkanmu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The retiree said he has been depending on friends, families and well-wishers who had always catered for him. He expressed appreciation to God, who spared his life and the governor for remembering him “at this critical time.” According to him, the girl who usually takes him around is his younger sister’s daughter and they usually go out on Saturdays.