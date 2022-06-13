INEC PVCs

By David Royal

It’s election season in Nigeria and Nigerians are taking to the streets to campaign for their candidates and political parties, most especially, good governance.

Campaigns to drive increased voter participation have also gained momentum ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

Voting in Nigeria is impossible for those without Permanent Voter’s Cards, hence, political leaders, clerics, activists, and business owners have been calling on eligible voters to register with the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, to get their PVCs. With this, they can affect change by going to polling units to vote into power, people’s choice.

The country, a federation of 36 states with a population of over 155 million, conducts elections every four years for federal as well as state political offices.

Following the reluctance in the collection of PVC, a Nigerian restaurant says it is offering a 13 percent discount to all customers who own PVCs.

The restaurant named Red Gourmet Kitchen said it is doing it to mark Nigeria’s democracy day.

“Show your PVC at pick-up to get an extra 13% discount,” the restaurant’s order flyer read in part in an offer.

The restaurant has branches in Lagos and Abuja.

The Abuja branch is at no 990 Sterling Bank Boulevard, Opp Tuwo Place, behind Fraser Suite, Central Area while that of Lagos is at no 2 Akintola Ajeigbe St, Lekki Phase I 106104, Lekki.