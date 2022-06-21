TREE-PLANTING: From left, Nnenna Duru, Office Manager, Pernod Ricard Western Africa; Uchenna Achunine, Director Business Development, and Communication, Nigerian Conservation Foundation; Sola Oke, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Western Africa; Alli Olaide; Head of Finance and AdmInistration, Nigerian Conservation Foundation and Dolapo Onasanya, Head of Human Resources, Pernod Ricard Western Africa during the tree-planting exercise at the Lekki Conservation Centre in commemoration of the Pernod Ricard’s Responsib’All Day, in Lagos.

By Etop Ekanem

Lagos—Pernod Ricard Nigeria, the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits, is observing the 10thedition of Responsib’All Day.

This year’s theme, being implemented in partnership with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), the premier NGO dedicated to nature conservation and sustainable development in Nigeria, is focused on helping to protect and restore nature and biodiversity, in line with Pernod Ricard’s commitment to Nurturing Terroirs.

Launched in 2011, Responsib’All Day is in linewith Pernod Ricard’s Sustainability and Responsibility 2030 roadmap ‘Good Times from a Good Place.’

This year, more than 18,500 Pernod Ricard employees globally are taking action by volunteering on a variety of community projects to inspire, learn, engage and educate their local communities to impact the environment.

In Nigeria, the day was being commemorated with the planting of 2,000 tree seedlings at various locations including Old Oyo National Park, Sapateri, Oyo State; Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki; Omo Forest Reserve, J4, Ogun State; Lagos Business School, Lekki and then rounded up at Lekki Conservation Centre, Lagos.

Sola Oke, Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Western Africa, said: “As “créateurs de convivialité”our mission is to unravel the magic of human connection by bringing good times from a good place, as we impact our communities in our efforts to build a more sustainable andresponsible world without excesses. We are delighted to partner with the Nigerian ConservationFoundation to bring our vision to life as we play our role in protecting theenvironment.”,

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation is driven by the vision of a Nigeria where people prosper and live in harmony with nature. This vision further drives its mission to preserve the full range of Nigeria’s biodiversity; promote the sustainable use of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations; and advocate actions that minimise pollution and wasteful utilisation of renewable resources.For Responsib’All Day, they provided expertise in choosing the various seedlings needed at the various locations; and will be accountable for monitoring the maintenance of the trees.

“Conservation projects that help to sustain our communities like that of the Responsib’All Day, is essential for societal progress”, said UchennaAchunine, Director, Business Development & Communications at the Nigerian Conservation Foundation. “Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening the well-being of our communities and the world at large, is truly inspirational and we are proud to boldly support and celebrate their efforts.”