By Vincent Ujumadu

MANY residents of Abatete Community in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State have fled the area following the killing of a suspected cult member by security operatives.

There was massive protest by some youths immediately after the suspected cultist was killed, leading to the destruction of property, including the Palace of the traditional ruler of the community.

The action of the youths led to the arrest of many people in the area by security operatives from Zone 13 of the Nigeria Police, Ukpo.

Many residents have run away for fear of being arrested by the security operatives, who have continued to patrol the area.

According to a resident of the community, the painful aspect of it was that the traditional ruler whose palace was destroyed is outside the country.

He said: “The protesters did not only destroy his palace, they also destroyed the homes of members of the Palace Council.

“Out of the large number of people arrested, only two old persons were released and the situation is causing tension in Abatete.”