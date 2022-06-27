In a few days, Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation-management firm, known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 most reputable people and most reputable bank CEOs in various countries, is set to recognize banks, fintechs and individuals in the banking and financial technology sector who have built and played an imperative role in revolutionizing the banking sector based on the following criteria; excellence, integrity, reliability, expertise, technology, and ease of credit- helping their banks attain a great height of performance.
Several banks and fintech organization including Dr Dauda Lawal (Life Time Achievers Awards) Executive Vice Chairman, Credent Capital and Advisory Limited and Executive Director, Public Sector Group First Bank Nigeria Limited have been nominated by customers and the public all across Africa under different categories. Nominees for the 2022 reputable banks & fintech awards are carefully selected topnotch banking and financial institutions in africa.
These year’s nominees include;
UBA Nigeria
Flutterwave
Zeepay Ghana
FX-KUDI GHANA (FinTech)
Bank Windhoek
Nedbank Namibia
Bank of Namibia
MobiPay
Zimswitch
Ekamo Wallet
Zoona Zambia
First National Bank Namibia
ABSA Bank South Africa
JUMO South Africa
Budgit Nigeria
Instapay Zimbabwe
FINCA Zambia
INDO Zambia Bank
First National Bank
First Alliance Bank
Citi Bank Zambia Limited
ABSA BANK – Zambia
ECOBANK Zambia
United Bank for Africa – Zambia
ACCESS Bank- Zambia
INTERSWITCH
PAGA
Wema Bank, Nigeria
Guaranty Trust Bank
Fidelity Bank Plc
Sterling Bank Plc
Wema Bank, Nigeria
LAPO Microfinance Bank
Flocash – UK
Afriland First Bank
NFC Bank
2ZB Bank Limited
Ecocash Holdings
CABS, Zimbabwe
Stanbic Bank Limited
CBZ Bank Limited
First Capital Bank Limited
NMB Bank Limited
Lapo Micro Finance Bank
Rokel Commercial Bank
International Bank Liberia Ltd., Central Bank of Liberia,
Ecobank Liberia and several other African banks and financial institutions.
The annual Reputable Banks and Fintech Awards & Conference 2022 is scheduled to be held between Tuesday 28th – Thursday 30th June 2022 at Radisson red, finnieston quay 25 tunnel street, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom.
The 2022 RBFA conference will feature a broad range of discussions and debates by top facilitators from Africa and Europe bringing theoretical & practical experiences to guide on how various sectors can work together to promote financial inclusion.
We have a number of award categories that will recognize and award institutions in Western, Southern, Eastern, Central and Northern African regions. Some of the categories include; Reputable Bank of the Year, Bank CEO/MD of the year, Customer Satisfaction Award, Central Bank of the Year, Convenient Payment Solution Fintech Award and other award categories.