In a few days, Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation-management firm, known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 most reputable people and most reputable bank CEOs in various countries, is set to recognize banks, fintechs and individuals in the banking and financial technology sector who have built and played an imperative role in revolutionizing the banking sector based on the following criteria; excellence, integrity, reliability, expertise, technology, and ease of credit- helping their banks attain a great height of performance.

Several banks and fintech organization including Dr Dauda Lawal (Life Time Achievers Awards) Executive Vice Chairman, Credent Capital and Advisory Limited and Executive Director, Public Sector Group First Bank Nigeria Limited have been nominated by customers and the public all across Africa under different categories. Nominees for the 2022 reputable banks & fintech awards are carefully selected topnotch banking and financial institutions in africa.

These year’s nominees include;

UBA Nigeria

Flutterwave

Zeepay Ghana

FX-KUDI GHANA (FinTech)

Bank Windhoek

Nedbank Namibia

Bank of Namibia

MobiPay

Zimswitch

Ekamo Wallet

Zoona Zambia

First National Bank Namibia

ABSA Bank South Africa

JUMO South Africa

Budgit Nigeria

Instapay Zimbabwe

FINCA Zambia

INDO Zambia Bank

First National Bank

First Alliance Bank

Citi Bank Zambia Limited

ABSA BANK – Zambia

ECOBANK Zambia

United Bank for Africa – Zambia

ACCESS Bank- Zambia

INTERSWITCH

PAGA

Wema Bank, Nigeria

Guaranty Trust Bank

Fidelity Bank Plc

Sterling Bank Plc

LAPO Microfinance Bank

Flocash – UK

Afriland First Bank

NFC Bank

2ZB Bank Limited

Ecocash Holdings

CABS, Zimbabwe

Stanbic Bank Limited

CBZ Bank Limited

First Capital Bank Limited

NMB Bank Limited

Lapo Micro Finance Bank

Rokel Commercial Bank

International Bank Liberia Ltd., Central Bank of Liberia,

Ecobank Liberia and several other African banks and financial institutions.



The annual Reputable Banks and Fintech Awards & Conference 2022 is scheduled to be held between Tuesday 28th – Thursday 30th June 2022 at Radisson red, finnieston quay 25 tunnel street, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom.

The 2022 RBFA conference will feature a broad range of discussions and debates by top facilitators from Africa and Europe bringing theoretical & practical experiences to guide on how various sectors can work together to promote financial inclusion.

We have a number of award categories that will recognize and award institutions in Western, Southern, Eastern, Central and Northern African regions. Some of the categories include; Reputable Bank of the Year, Bank CEO/MD of the year, Customer Satisfaction Award, Central Bank of the Year, Convenient Payment Solution Fintech Award and other award categories.