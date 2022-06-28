By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, shelved the consideration of the report of a bill seeking to extend the tenure of legislative staff nationwide from 35 years to 40 years and the compulsory retirement from 60 years to 65 years.

The report had provided that: “Staff of Legislative Houses in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.”

Similarly, clause 3 of the report also provided that: “Without prejudice to any Act of the National Assembly or law, or the Public Service Rules requiring a person to retire from the Public Service at 60 years of age or after 35 years of service shall not apply to Staff of Legislative Houses in Nigeria.”

Also clause 4 provided that: “In this Act, ‘Legislative Houses’ means the National Assembly and States Houses of Assembly; while Public Service has the meaning ascribed to it under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.”

The report was however stepped down when it was called for consideration in the committee of the whole on Tuesday.

Similarly, the House passed for second reading a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Anatomy Act, Cap. A16, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Enact the Anatomy Bill, 2022 to Provide for Establishment of Anatomy Council of Nigeria; bring the Practice of aAnatomy in conformity with current Local and Global Realities; and for Related Matters.

The bill was co-sponsored by the Speaker, Hon. Gbajabiamila and Hon. Tanko Sununu.