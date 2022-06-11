By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The member representing Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin and Oke-ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tunji Olawuyi has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections.

He polled 180 votes to defeat Olusegun Adebayo who scored 7 votes out of 210 while 14 votes were invalid.

The returning officer for the exercise, Professor Emmanuel Dan-Daura, after announcing the results, two other aspirants, Abiola Abdulkareem and Oladayo Olaosebikan, stepped down for Olawuyi before the commencement of voting.

He said 201 delegates were accredited to vote in the election.

It will be recalled that the rerun for Ekiti in the federal constituency was occasioned by a petition from one of the aspirants who reported the omission of his name in the first election.