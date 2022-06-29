By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives at Wednesday plenary mandated the Nigerian army to reinforce security in attacked Butuku Hyambula communities in Madagali/Michika Federal Constituency of Adamawa State and environs.

The call followed a motion titled “Need for Urgent Intervention on the Problem of Insecurity in my Constituency”, moved by Hon. Zakara Duada representing the area.

In his motion, the Duada noted that there has been an increase in the rate of insecurity and killing of innocent souls by persons who have been tagged as Boko Haram sects in Nigeria.

He said: “My constituency has been part of the areas grossly affected by these mayhems and crimes.

“On 24th of June, 2022, Boko Haram attacked Butuku Hyambula, a village in my constituency and five persons were gruesomely killed in cold blood around, and also sending away the villagers out of their homes and set them ablaze

“Most of my people live in fear of the unknown due to insecurity and can no longer live in their homes or access their farmlands with ease which Is their main source of comfort and livelihood.

“Unless the issue of insecurity Is handled with doggedness at all level in the country, the country may turn into a nightmare to its citizen and the people may lose their confidence in government’s ability to provide them with adequate security”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House observed one minute silence in honour of the deceased, mandating NEMA to send relief items to the displaced.