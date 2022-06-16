.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

House of Representatives, yesterday, called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, NNPC, and its subsidiaries, including the Nigerian Gas Company Ltd to take urgent steps to put out the unending fire raging at Caritas University site in Amarji Nike, Enugu State.

The House called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) and its subsidiaries, the Department of Petroleum Resources and all relevant agencies to undertake a detailed study of the environmental impact of the fire.

The call followed a motion moved at the plenary under matters of urgent public importance by the deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu representing Awgu/Oji River federal constituency of the state.

Presenting the motion, Okechukwu noted that the unending fire suspected to be fueled by methane gas at the premises of the university has been going on for over 21 days.

He said that the fire which has claimed one life, reportedly started on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 after borehole drillers engaged by the university struck a gas belt after about 1,242 feet below the earth.

“All efforts by the Nigerian Civil and Defense Corps (NSCDC), federal and state fire services, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and its state counterpart (SEMA) to put out the fire has failed and poses the risk of further exposure to the general public.

“We should consider the environmental hazards occasioned by this suspected gas flaring bearing in mind the precarious situations in the South South geopolitical zone.

“The indications of available mineral deposits in the South East necessitated the recent recognition of Anambra and Kogi States as oil producing states, hence the need to explore oil in the Enugu belt”.

Okechukwu said that experts have warned of the danger of the fire to the ecosystem as same could burn for 50 years.

He raised alarm that an estimated 5,000 cubic feet of gas was consumed every minute in the fire according to experts.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) to follow up and report back to the House within 2 weeks for further legislative action.