As part of its contribution to society, Rent-In-Lekki, an online platform driven by trust, reliability and transparency recently unveiled an innovative solution for aspiring rentals within the Lekki axis. It is a subscription based community where upscale renters can connect with professional and vetted agents in Lagos.

The platform provides a simple, quick and reliable customized offering to individuals, dedicated teams and organizations with daily listings of fresh properties on every click. Rent-In-Lekki also has features like quick rentals, flat-mate corner and a thrift store where customers can buy or sell used furniture or appliances in real-time.

During a chat with the Chief Executive Officer, Rent-In-Lekki, Mr. Yemi Akodu said, “Our platform was born out of a personal experience and challenge as we strongly believe it will serve as a cutting-edge solution for a growing cosmopolitan city like Lagos”.

Since 2020, we have listed over 1000 houses and assisted several clients to secure affordable business and comfortable residential locations using our community and enterprise based solutions, he noted.

In the words of Mrs. Ruth Williams, a recent customer who got her new apartment through the platform, “I had a good experience with the services that were rendered and was able to get a place within my budget which was very important. Rent in Lekki is great”.

Furthermore, Miss Louisa Ugbade, an agent on the platform also testified that the Rent-In-Lekki solution has helped her meet a lot of customers wanting to relocate or secure new locations, as she has no regrets joining the platform.

To join the online community, intending renters with a budget or specific need can sign-up for a fee, after which they get lifetime access into an exclusive Telegram group via @Rent_in_Lekki on Instagram to view different properties and book inspections.

Rent-In-Lekki was founded in 2020 as a one-stop center, offering fast customer services to real estate challenges with transaction validations to resolve payment concerns and issues. The platform also ensures customers deal with the best network of agents with enhanced transparency, professionalism and trust.