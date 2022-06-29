It is a double celebration for the Nwoko family as Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, and her husband, Ned Nwoko welcome their second child on first son’s birthday.

The billionaire businessman announced the good news on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

He wrote, “It’s a Double celebration today for the family as Moon turns Two years. He’s growing every day looking forward to the future with so much Enthusiasm.

“Happy birthday Son. It’s also a delight to announce the arrival of our second son today. Regina and the baby are doing very well in Amman Jordan.

“Uniquely moon and his baby brother now shares same birth date. The family is over the Moon😁🕺🏻“